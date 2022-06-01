Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 2.8% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 7,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 51.61%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.99%.

SPR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.58.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

