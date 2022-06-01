Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSPD stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 80,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 3.58.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.