Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LLNW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.34.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $500.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Peterschmidt purchased 68,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, for a total transaction of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,588.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.