LINK (LN) Price Hits $55.23

LINK (LN) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $55.23 or 0.00173790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINK has a total market cap of $330.07 million and approximately $590,509.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LINK has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.15 or 0.01123751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.28 or 0.00485429 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00032029 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008186 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK launched on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . LINK’s official website is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

