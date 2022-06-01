Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the April 30th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of LGHL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,648. Lion Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lion Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 29,130 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lion Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services.

