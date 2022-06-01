Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $88.47 million and $712,604.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 688.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,280,242 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

