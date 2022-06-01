Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,909,281 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $24.53.
LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lithium Americas (LAC)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.