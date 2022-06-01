Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 93,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,909,281 shares.The stock last traded at $23.43 and had previously closed at $24.53.

LAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lithium Americas from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.19, a current ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.17.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 256.2% in the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,514,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,800,000 after buying an additional 1,808,839 shares in the last quarter. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,276,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,356,000 after buying an additional 1,676,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,229,000. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

