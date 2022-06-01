LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $260,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Gartner by 3.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 211.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Gartner by 6.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.00.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.20 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.85. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,362 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,678. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

