LMR Partners LLP Invests $201,000 in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Navient by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NAVI opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Navient Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.