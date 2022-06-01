LMR Partners LLP Invests $223,000 in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LTCH. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Latch during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch during the second quarter worth approximately $38,967,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Latch by 29.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTCH shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Latch in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.27. Latch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

