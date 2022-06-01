LMR Partners LLP Makes New $317,000 Investment in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.10% of Compass Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 90,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $141,510.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,601,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,777,608.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 64,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $115,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,690,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,295,418.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 262,525 shares of company stock worth $511,278 over the last quarter.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

About Compass Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.