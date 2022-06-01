LMR Partners LLP Makes New $414,000 Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $3,433,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 2,655.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 458,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after buying an additional 676,265 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of B2Gold by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 503,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 93,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

