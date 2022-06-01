LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.76. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.22. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

