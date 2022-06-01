LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celularity by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

CELU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Celularity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Celularity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Celularity stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.02. Celularity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 million. Celularity had a negative return on equity of 136.80% and a negative net margin of 330.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celularity Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

