LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,096. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CF opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.99.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

