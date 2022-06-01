LMR Partners LLP Takes $256,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $307,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

