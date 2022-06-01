Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.76. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.78 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

