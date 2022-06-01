Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.76. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $674.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.78 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

