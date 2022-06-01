Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,645,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 45,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,180,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 570,694 shares of company stock valued at $75,923,500. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,299.95. 29,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,474.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,678.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,044.16 and a 52-week high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

