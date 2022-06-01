Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after purchasing an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,466,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after buying an additional 349,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,207,000 after buying an additional 334,146 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 767,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,368,000 after acquiring an additional 320,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after acquiring an additional 281,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI traded down $3.26 on Wednesday, reaching $146.41. 8,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average is $172.88. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.