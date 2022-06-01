Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys 233 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 46,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.57.

SPGI stock traded down $9.34 on Wednesday, reaching $340.14. The company had a trading volume of 141,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.20 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.48 and its 200 day moving average is $410.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

