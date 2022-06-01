Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 8,714 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $358.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.90 and its 200-day moving average is $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

