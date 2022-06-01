Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,299 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 16,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,919. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.96 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.06%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $833,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares in the company, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,660 shares of company stock worth $31,767,638. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

