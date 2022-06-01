Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $31.20 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,987 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up 1.4% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of United Rentals worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In related news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $290.89. 7,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.76 and a 52 week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.