Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $5.39 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. 679,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,333,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

