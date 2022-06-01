Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Lowers Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,614 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.43% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $24,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,950,856.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 228,632 shares of company stock worth $9,919,568. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $35.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,570. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

