Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,517. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.35. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

