Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 7,967 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $15.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,551. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $419.60 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock worth $677,647. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

