Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 246,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Allbirds as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,671,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,030,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown bought 50,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allbirds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of BIRD stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,380. Allbirds, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

