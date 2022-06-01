Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 1,352 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,406,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. ING Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

