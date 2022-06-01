Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 141,650 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,650 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.69% of American Well worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Well by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,726,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Well by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 624,542 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,814,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Well by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 152,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Well by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 51,006 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. 48,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86. American Well Co. has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $14.76.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.91% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,509,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,175. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

