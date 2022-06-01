Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 216,930 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,930 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 7,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,293. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 866.81% and a negative return on equity of 607.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $177,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 891,775 shares in the company, valued at $39,621,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,426.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,674. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

