Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 70,000 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. LHC Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.63% of LHC Group worth $27,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,700,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,413 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,305 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.47. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,310. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.75.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

