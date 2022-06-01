Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Grows Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.35% of Invitae worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 59,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $793.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $35.51.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invitae Profile (Get Rating)
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitae (NVTA)
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.