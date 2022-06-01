Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Grows Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.35% of Invitae worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 6.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,989.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

NYSE:NVTA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 59,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,197,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market cap of $793.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.35. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $35.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

