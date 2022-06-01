Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup comprises about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $28,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,172,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 647,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 281,146 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 739,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,413. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.54.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

