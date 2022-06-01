Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $20.03 Million Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,930 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.49% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 7,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,674 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.