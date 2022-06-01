Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

KURA stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,448. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

