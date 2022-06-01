Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Holdings in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 2.59% of Ontrak worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OTRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 62,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ontrak from $13.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Ontrak from $9.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

OTRK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,051. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.46. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.33 million for the quarter. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 80.10% and a negative net margin of 76.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, insider Arik Hill acquired 25,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $36,515.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.20% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

