Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Thor Industries comprises 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.45% of Thor Industries worth $25,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,704,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $23,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,226,000 after buying an additional 174,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,776,000 after buying an additional 117,832 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.64.

Thor Industries stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. 3,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,790. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.