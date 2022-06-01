Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 13,180 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,180 shares during the period. 10x Genomics accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $23,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.57.

In other 10x Genomics news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,740. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.80 and a beta of 1.92.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

