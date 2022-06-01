Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 141,650 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,674,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,650 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.69% of American Well worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMWL. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

In other American Well news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,595.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 523,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of American Well stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,371.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,175. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 48,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $953.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.86. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $14.76.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 79.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

