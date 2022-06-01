Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 18,482 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,700,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 999,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,448. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

