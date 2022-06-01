Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 32,601 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,601 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,562. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.