Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 658 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 272.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRM. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.02.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $20.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.14. The stock had a trading volume of 398,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

