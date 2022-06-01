Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 16,726 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,584,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 8,550 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $250,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,333 shares of company stock worth $800,363 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWST stock traded down $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,796. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

