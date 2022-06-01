Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 16,726 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,726 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $15,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $54,103,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $33,584,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 231,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,134,000 after purchasing an additional 205,147 shares during the period.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $283,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,333 shares of company stock valued at $800,363 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,796. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $25.88 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.