Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 246,664 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246,664 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,808,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,716,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,791,000 after buying an additional 366,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,001,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,846,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 838,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NEO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,941. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

