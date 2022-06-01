Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $4.64 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,184 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $10.96 on Wednesday, reaching $427.44. The stock had a trading volume of 34,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,306. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.27 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $419.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $496.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.79.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

