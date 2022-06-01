Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.05% of Novavax worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $203.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NVAX stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,039. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Novavax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $277.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.26.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $703.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.20 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 93.91% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novavax (Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.