Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $66,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.50. 45,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,314. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $217.09 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

